Woman bans her husband's 'friend' from seeing their child, hubby says, 'relax.'

The opening sounds awful I'm aware but it's the only way I can phrase what's happened; using a throwaway for this.
My husband (27 M) and I (26 F) have a daughter(6) together . She's the light of my life and we both adore her.
Now I work a long job that eats up a lot of my time. This often causes missed weekends or long evenings where my husband is looking after her.
While I'm gone my husband sometimes has friends around for some company.
This is fine by me as long as they don't do anything that would hinder his ability to care for our child however, beginning around our daughters fourth birthday there has been one friend in particular who always seems to be around.