Woman bans her husband's 'friend' from seeing their child, hubby says, 'relax.'

"AITA for banning my husbands friend from seeing our child?"

The opening sounds awful I'm aware but it's the only way I can phrase what's happened; using a throwaway for this.

My husband (27 M) and I (26 F) have a daughter(6) together . She's the light of my life and we both adore her.

Now I work a long job that eats up a lot of my time. This often causes missed weekends or long evenings where my husband is looking after her.

While I'm gone my husband sometimes has friends around for some company.