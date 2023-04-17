Woman takes in bearded dragon despite BF being uncomfortable. AITA? BF says yes.

When this woman is annoyed with her boyfriend, she asks Reddit:
Due to an unexpected bereavement in the family I am currently in the custody of a seven year old Citrus Bearded Dragon called Omelette, I have no idea why he is called that but I think it's an adorable name. No one else in my family was comfortable taking care of an animal more exotic than the typical cat/dog/rodent idea and I know how hard it is for reptiles especially older ones to find a home in animal shelters.
I took him in despite my boyfriends protests, it's worth noting he and I don't live together yet but he feels very uncomfortable and disgust towards reptiles in general and has brought up that if we end up living together he wouldn't be comfortable with Omelette. I returned that we're not living together yet and I want to know he's being well taken care of and not neglected which if I gave him up to a shelter I couldn't ensure.