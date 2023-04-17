Woman takes in bearded dragon despite BF being uncomfortable. AITA? BF says yes.

When this woman is annoyed with her boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for taking in a Bearded Dragon despite knowing it makes my boyfriend uncomfortable?"

Due to an unexpected bereavement in the family I am currently in the custody of a seven year old Citrus Bearded Dragon called Omelette, I have no idea why he is called that but I think it's an adorable name. No one else in my family was comfortable taking care of an animal more exotic than the typical cat/dog/rodent idea and I know how hard it is for reptiles especially older ones to find a home in animal shelters.