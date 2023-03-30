Someecards Logo
Woman begs hubby not to go to bachelor party, 'not after what happened to our baby.'

Maggie Lalley
Mar 30, 2023 | 7:39 PM
When this woman is upset with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not wanting my husband to go to a bachelor party?"

To preface: I (30f) just had an emergency c-section 6 weeks ago with our daughter who ended up in the NICU for 2 weeks. She almost died, but other than the mental effect the whole experience had on me, that part is irrelevant. I

My husband told me he is going for a weekend bachelor party trip like a 9 hr drive away within the next weeks. We have a two year old in addition to our newborn and I already do 90% of the caretaking since I am on maternity leave (unpaid).

He currently works nights so the only time he spends with our children is about 2 hours in the evening and then he typically goes back to sleep until his shift begins, so he also spends no time with me.

I literally never get to leave the house, I rarely even get the opportunity to take a bath every day. How is it fair or considerate of him to be able to take this trip?

