Woman berates pregnant sister for being too broke to buy stroller. AITA? Sis says yes.

When this woman is concerned for her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for yelling at my pregnant sister after she didn't have enough money to buy a stroller?"

My sister is 6 months pregnant and I’ve come to visit her and my mom for a couple of days. She’s still in high school, doesn’t have a job, and is living our mom (who also doesn’t have a job either).

The thing is, my sister has paid no mind to all of these concerns. It’s important to note that my sister’s boyfriend (the father of her baby) has passed away. She swears up and down she’s fine and has only received required counseling on it. I find it best to comfort her when I see her rather than lecture her.