Woman is shocked when her best friend makes 'insane Valentines Day request.'

When this woman is annoyed with her friend on VDAY, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to do what my friend wants me to on valentines day?"

Okay, so me (20F) and my bf (24M) have anniversary 2 weeks after Valentine’s. A few months ago, we decided to just chill at home on Valentine’s and on the day of our anniversary visit a famous burger restaurant nearby, we haven’t been there yet because it’s expensive and we are both students still.

However, 3 days ago I was doing some stuff on the internet and found a (in my country popular) website that offers coupons for from helicopter rides, winetasting etc. to 3 - 7 days long stays in hotels with wellness etc.