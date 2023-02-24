Woman wants to bill BF for their dog's cremation, BF says, 'not after what happened.'

When this woman is concerned with her boyfriend and her dog, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for sending my boyfriend half of the bill for our dog's cremation?"

My boyfriend (m36) and I (f32) been together for 9 years. I know it's a long time but he doesn't want marriage saying it's meaningless and same as getting your drivers license where we live nowadays and that it's lost it's true meaning.

Anyways, we decided to get a dog 3 years ago. Since we don't share finances then we agreed to pay 50/50 for everything our dog needed. He said ok and things remained that way til recently when our dog fell sick.

I found myself paying the vet bill alone for the duration of 4 months. I asked my boyfriend to help out and pay 50 of the expenses but he kept making excuses to pay for things they weren't necessary.