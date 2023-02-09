Woman refuses to attend BIL's funeral because of sister's 'weird' guest list.

When this sister is feeling conflicted about a funeral, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not attending my BIL's funeral?"

Throwaway, I'm 22 and Kat is 25. My sister 'Kat' married her husband 'Mark' when she was 21.

My interactions with Mark were always kind, respectful and it's obvious they loved each other. He was a bit of a negative influence on her though, and because of this Kat, Mark and our parents didn't get along that well.

I'll be the first one to say my parents were pretty strict growing up, but it was never anything that serious, and they always looked out for our best interests. Kat also used this opportunity to go low contact with our parents, but me and her kept in touch.