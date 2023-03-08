Someecards Logo
Woman's 'bridezilla' sister says, 'f**k you, you stole all my wedding guests.'

Maggie Lalley
Mar 8, 2023 | 4:48 PM
When this sister is mad at her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA For having a family dinner after my sister’s wedding?"

My sister “Jess” (30/f) got married on Saturday morning, I (26/f) did not attend for a multitude of reasons, but primarily because I don’t care for her fiancé, “Jay,” and we don’t get along, so I figured I would skip to allow for them to have a happy time without me being a Debby downer and raining on their parade.

Due to the wedding, several family members were in town, some that I hadn’t seen for quite a few years and may not get to see again before they get too old or pass away as they are older or live out of the country.

Since I didn’t go to wedding, I figured that I would host a family dinner later in the evening from the wedding as most family members are scheduled to leave on Sunday or Monday and everyone would be split up.

Sources: Reddit
