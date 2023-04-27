Woman gets called 'cruel' after she refuses to help sister who suffers stillbirth.

When this woman is furious with her sister, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for refusing to help my sister after she had a stillbirth?'

My sister has always been baby crazy while I had always been on the fence about being childfree. While we were growing up she would dream about being a SAHM and having 3 kids while I would say that I wanted to travel and not have any responsibilities. I was very adamant and my mom accepted very early on that I probably won't have kids and that my sister would be the first to have a child in our family.