Woman calls friend 'ignorant' when her shrimp preferences 'ruin the vibe' at dinner.

When this woman feels weird about her dinner out with friends, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for ruining dinner because I showed her the truth about the shrimp she ordered?'

My(28f) friend has a cousin 'Molly' (30ishF) that she's close to. I've met her a handful of times and until this incident didn't think one way or another about her. There've been a couple of weird things prior and after asking my friend, no Molly isn't on the spectrum or have food aversions. Which leads to why I'm posting here.