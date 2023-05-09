Woman calls friend 'ignorant' when her shrimp preferences 'ruin the vibe' at dinner.

When this woman feels weird about her dinner out with friends, she asks Reddit:
My(28f) friend has a cousin 'Molly' (30ishF) that she's close to. I've met her a handful of times and until this incident didn't think one way or another about her. There've been a couple of weird things prior and after asking my friend, no Molly isn't on the spectrum or have food aversions. Which leads to why I'm posting here.
A friend invited us out, and she asked if Molly could come along. While we were ordering Molly kept making a big deal with the waitress about how she didn't want 'raw' shrimp with her meal, she wanted it cooked. Molly pointed to the table next to us where one of the people had grilled shrimp and said 'That's what I mean, I don't want raw shrimp. I want it cooked.'