Woman threatens brother saying 'I'll cancel x-mas over your wife's mood swings.'

"AITA for telling my SIL I will cancel Xmas over her mood swings?"

I have never gotten along with my SIL. I find her to be lazy, selfish, loud and demanding. The only good thing about her are my three nephews (ages 5 to 12).

My brother and SIL are flat broke from their various business ventures and are really struggling. I've stepped up many times with financial assistance. For example, I'm the one who paid for my nephews' extracurricular activities.

Recently, their financial situation got so bad that they can barely afford groceries. They were literally splitting peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

That was unacceptable and I offered to buy them weekly groceries. They accepted my help.