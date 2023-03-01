Woman won't take care of autistic sibling, mother says, 'this is your responsibility.'

When this woman is concerned about her mother's expectations, she asks Reddit:
Ill try to keep this brief. (F) My brother has autism, and my mother wants me to be fully responsible for him when she passes. She was diagnosed with cancer and chemo isnt working so...heres hoping its not soon, but you know.
Heres the background. My brother is low functioning autistic, no hopes of holding a job or living on their own. Hes 22 but is essentially 8 years old in all prospects of mental development, maybe even younger.
My brother attends a school for those with autism, its essentially an autism, mental disability live in school that he lives in. Anyways, he lives there, so whats the problem you might ask.
Well he comes home once a month. For roughly 5 days. My mother wants me to continue this schedule after she passes and thats my issue. I have no qualms or issues with being the gaurdian in charge, making decisions, and aiding him in those manners.