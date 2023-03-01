Woman won't take care of autistic sibling, mother says, 'this is your responsibility.'

When this woman is concerned about her mother's expectations, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not comitting to caring for my autistic sibling when my mother passes?"

Ill try to keep this brief. (F) My brother has autism, and my mother wants me to be fully responsible for him when she passes. She was diagnosed with cancer and chemo isnt working so...heres hoping its not soon, but you know.

Heres the background. My brother is low functioning autistic, no hopes of holding a job or living on their own. Hes 22 but is essentially 8 years old in all prospects of mental development, maybe even younger.

My brother attends a school for those with autism, its essentially an autism, mental disability live in school that he lives in. Anyways, he lives there, so whats the problem you might ask.