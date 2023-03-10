Woman changes locks on house when her fiancé 'crosses a boundary.'

When this woman feels like she needs her privacy, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for changing the locks on my house after my fiance made a key without my permission?"

I (25F) own a beautiful 4-bedroom house. I bought it when I was 23 after letting my business partner take our shared assets in exchange for 600k.

we owned a few properties together since we had bought our first place at 20 and 21 back when we were dating and even though we didn't work out we stayed in business together.

I closed on my house a few months after my 23rd birthday. I had only been working part-time while I was managing our properties so aside from my bed and some little things from my apartment I stayed in my house for months while it was basically empty.