Woman refuses to go to in-laws on x-mas after MIL roasts her 'inappropriate' outfit.

When this woman does not want to attend xmas at her in-laws, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for saying I won’t come to Christmas at my in-laws?"

This is a petty little thing but maybe you guys can help me know if I was in the wrong?

For context, I (25F) got married in November. My MIL doesn't really like me, even trying to steal the spotlight at my wedding, but is still overly traditional.

At Thanksgiving, I was having a really bad hair day so I wore a black leather cap (a dressier newsboy-style one), which my husband said looked great on me.

The holiday was hostile, even more so than prior gatherings I'd been to, and hubby said MIL said it was because I wore a hat, but I know it was just an excuse. I told MIL I wouldn't come to Christmas with them, then blocked her number and Facebook.