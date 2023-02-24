Woman thinks her transitioning sister's new name 'would be creepy.'

When this woman is concerned about her sister's name, she asks Reddit:
My (28F) sister (18MtoF) came out to me and my family as transgender around Christmas 2021.
We’ve been calling her “Eve” (not her real name for anonymity) for over a year until last week when she told us she no longer likes the name and wanted to change it.
This is something she’s discussed with her therapist and called a family meeting to announce her new name.
However, her new name is very similar to my name. For example, think Gemma and Gemima, Ella and Eleanor, or Jenny and Jennifer.
This is where it gets complicated, I don’t use my full name unless it’s on legal documents or at medical appointments and just use my nickname - this name is further from my sister’s new name - but every time my parents have used the new name it’s annoyed me more and more.