Woman thinks her transitioning sister's new name 'would be creepy.'

When this woman is concerned about her sister's name, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for requesting my sister rethink her new name?"

My (28F) sister (18MtoF) came out to me and my family as transgender around Christmas 2021.

We’ve been calling her “Eve” (not her real name for anonymity) for over a year until last week when she told us she no longer likes the name and wanted to change it.

This is something she’s discussed with her therapist and called a family meeting to announce her new name.

However, her new name is very similar to my name. For example, think Gemma and Gemima, Ella and Eleanor, or Jenny and Jennifer.