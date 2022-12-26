Woman won't cook for in-laws on x-mas, husband says, 'your diet is unreasonable.'

"AITA for refusing to host my in-laws for Christmas?"

My husband (29M) and I (27F) are both vegans. We have been married for four years. Our respective families live far from each other so we alternate which side of the family we spend Christmas with (his or mines).

His family takes turns hosting Christmas and have all sorts of family traditions including doing a seafood dinner (apparently a European thing). It is a big dinner that includes the whole extended family (aunts/uncles, cousins, nieces/nephews, etc).

My husband and I don’t partake in the seafood but there are always some side dishes which are fine or only need minor adjustments to be vegan. In previous years, I have declined for us to host because I don’t want to prepare meat dishes.