Woman won't cook for in-laws on x-mas, husband says, 'your diet is unreasonable.'

My husband (29M) and I (27F) are both vegans. We have been married for four years. Our respective families live far from each other so we alternate which side of the family we spend Christmas with (his or mines).
His family takes turns hosting Christmas and have all sorts of family traditions including doing a seafood dinner (apparently a European thing). It is a big dinner that includes the whole extended family (aunts/uncles, cousins, nieces/nephews, etc).
My husband and I don’t partake in the seafood but there are always some side dishes which are fine or only need minor adjustments to be vegan. In previous years, I have declined for us to host because I don’t want to prepare meat dishes.
This year we are spending Christmas with his family and last week I asked him who would be hosting. To my complete surprise, he said that we would be hosting because some of his cousins asked him to since they wanted an excuse to visit our city.