Woman is accused of 'ruining dinner' when she 'violates a guest's dietary restriction.'

When this woman can't tell if she made a mistake, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for "ruining someone's dinner" because I didn't accomodate a family friend with a dietary restriction?"

My husband and I (34) both have decently large families. On occasion I'll host family get-togethers for everyone to catch up on things, drink or just hangout.

I'm in charge of cooking dinner for everyone, and sometimes my close family will help with the cooking.

There were two different times at a get-together where I don't recognize someone there and my husband wouldn't either, even my mom or aunt didn't know who they were.

I found out it was just a distant cousin of mine. So seeing people I don't recognize or know who they are is a reoccurring thing I just had to get used too with two of our families this big.