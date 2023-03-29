Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman is 'disgusted' by the way her boyfriend proposed to her, considers breaking up.

Woman is 'disgusted' by the way her boyfriend proposed to her, considers breaking up.

Violet Roth
Mar 29, 2023 | 6:45 PM
ADVERTISING

If you've ever been engaged you know that the way someone proposes is VERY important. When this girlfriend is actively disgusted by her BF's proposal to her, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for being upset about his proposal?"

Sorry for formatting ahead of time I am trying to use speech to text the best I can hand is in a cast but unrelated. I 23f have been w my partner 25m for almost 3 years.

We have been rocky lately, about A week ago we were playing league of legends and I had muted somebody who was saying not nice things about me as league of legends players do.

We've been having a problem where he'll tell me what muted players were saying to me or about me, as well as irl ppl. I got upset after the game and went to the bedroom to be alone and sad.

He came in to try and cheer me up and set wait a minute and went to Retrieve a ring. For context hes had a previous fiance and they were engaged using his high school graduation ring.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content