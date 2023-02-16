Woman is disgusted by husband's 'weird' behavior after her stillbirth.

When this woman is upset with her husband's behavior, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for being upset with my husband's reaction to our stillborn baby?"

Mid-to-late last month I (27f) delivered a stillborn. After she was delivered the doctor was easily able to find out that there had been an issue with the cord and she simply wasn't getting what she needed to survive, so she died in the womb.

It was no ones fault and could not have been helped or prevented, just a terrible accident.

I was 6 months pregnant so everyone knew we were expecting. My husband (29m) has a huge family, and everyone is super close and talk everyday and most of them live together.

I told my family what happened immediately, but my husband asked to tell his family on his own. I said okay, I understand he needs some time with this and I understand he lost as much as I did.