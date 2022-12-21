Woman wants to wear 'weird' dress in public, her brother says, 'you'll embarrass me.'

When this woman is concerned about her brother, she asks Reddit:
I (19f) have a thirteen year old brother named Milo. Milo is a nice kid with a close group of friends. Since Milo is too young to drive, and our parents work, I am usually the one to drive him to his meetups.
Milo and his friends want to go to the mall next Friday. I said ok since I’m planning on catching the Downtown Abbey movie with some friends that day.
Well earlier my mom pulled me aside and asked what I was going to wear Friday. I am a history student and I go historybounding as a hobby.
Plus my friends and I like to dress up in period clothes when we see a movie set in the past (ex 20s dress for Death on the Nile and Fantastic Beasts 3, Viking inspired costumes for The Northman.). We are huge Downtown Abbey fans, so of course we’re going in the appropriate dress. Why shouldn’t we?