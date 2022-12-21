Woman wants to wear 'weird' dress in public, her brother says, 'you'll embarrass me.'

When this woman is concerned about her brother, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I wear my period dress when I take my brother to the mall on Friday?"

I (19f) have a thirteen year old brother named Milo. Milo is a nice kid with a close group of friends. Since Milo is too young to drive, and our parents work, I am usually the one to drive him to his meetups.

Milo and his friends want to go to the mall next Friday. I said ok since I’m planning on catching the Downtown Abbey movie with some friends that day.

Well earlier my mom pulled me aside and asked what I was going to wear Friday. I am a history student and I go historybounding as a hobby.