Woman throws engagement party, gets accused of 'alienating' brother's vegan GF.

When this woman is annoyed with her brother's vegan gf, she asks Reddit:
I (24F) recently got engaged and had an engagement party dinner this past weekend. I am currently still receiving backlash from this and want to get some outside opinions if I was in the wrong.
My fiancé and I invited both of our immediate family and close friends to this dinner (about 30 people).
The dinner was held at a nice Italian restaurant in my city. Our invites gave our guests the option to choose between a meat option and a fish option for their mains.
It's important to note the only people in both mine and my fiancé's family that have I guess food restrictions are my dad and step mom, as they're pescatarian. But a lot of people in our family love seafood so the fish option was chosen more than the meat option.