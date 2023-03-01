Woman throws engagement party, gets accused of 'alienating' brother's vegan GF.

When this woman is annoyed with her brother's vegan gf, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for making my brother's vegan gf feel "alienated" at my engagement dinner?"

I (24F) recently got engaged and had an engagement party dinner this past weekend. I am currently still receiving backlash from this and want to get some outside opinions if I was in the wrong.

My fiancé and I invited both of our immediate family and close friends to this dinner (about 30 people).

The dinner was held at a nice Italian restaurant in my city. Our invites gave our guests the option to choose between a meat option and a fish option for their mains.