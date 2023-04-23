Woman's 'giant' engagement ring steals the show at stepsister's proposal party. AITA?

When this woman feels guilty about her ring, she asks Reddit:
I (28F) got engaged at the beginning of December. For Christmas, I was staying with my mum and stepdad, and they were hosting my stepdad's whole family (stepsiblings, mother, brothers, cousins + families) for a New Year's party.
Prior to this, my stepsister (29F) Rachel's (now) fiancé Matt informed my parents that he was going to propose and asked if it would be okay to do it at the party, and my parents agreed. For the party, everyone was dressing up, and obviously (to me) I was wearing my engagement ring.
Everybody already knew I was engaged but it was the first time they'd seen the ring in person, so at the start of the party, everyone was interested in seeing it. I did notice Matt was being a bit cold with me but I thought it was nerves.