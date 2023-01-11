Man says 'too bad' to family members when they complain about family reunion menu.

When this man is annoyed with his family, she asks Reddit:
My parents celebrated their 45th anniversary this month.
My brother and I (M) decided to have a family reunion as our gift to them because our parents have often said they miss seeing many members of the family and it was a shame they didn't get to see them for so long.
This reunion has been in the works since last year to give people time to plan.
My wife and I love to cook and we said we'd handle a large portion of the food. We sent out invitations about 7 months ago. On the invitations we stated to please let us know about food allergies so we can plan accordingly.
Last month I emailed everyone that they can bring something if they chose to and listed out all the food allergies I had been told. No one had any questions or brought up dietary restrictions.