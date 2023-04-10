Woman feels 'dehumanized' by pregnancy and labor, won't let hubby see her breastfeed.

When this new mother is feeling weird about her body post birth, she asks Reddit:
I’m a private person. I’d never thought of myself as being especially self-conscious, as in I’ve never objected to skinny dipping somewhere secluded, and in college I didn’t shy away from the “streak the quad” thing that was big at my school, so I thought that “not baring myself in public to any strangers walking around” was normal, but apparently it isn’t.
I found pregnancy particularly embarrassing, even dehumanizing at times, and labor was awful. I didn’t want my husband there but obviously had to let him join me, which was one of the worst parts of labor. He refused to give me any privacy and insisted on watching our baby crown.
Thank god for my mother being there and actually enforcing my clear boundaries (medical staff were no help). As we prepared for the birth and I didn’t hide the fact that I was dreading my husband’s presence, he started to build up this anger towards me for not “trusting” him to watch the most humiliating and least sexy moment of my life.