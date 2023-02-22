Woman feeds son's friend a certain food, fellow mom calls her a 'child abuser.'

OPWhen this mom is concerned about being accused of abuse, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for only feeding one child a certain food?"

My son is Indian, and his friend, who is White, are both 9. My son brought his friend over after school on the bus. I messaged his mom and asked if this was okay and how late he was staying.

She asked if he could stay until 10. I serve dinner around 8, so he would be eating with us. I cook a lot of Indian cuisine in my house because that's what I grew up making.

My son told me his friend was picky and asked if I could make him something else. I keep fries and chicken nuggets for when my son has picky friends over. So we all sit to eat, and my son's friend seems happy with the nuggets, and they go to play after dinner.