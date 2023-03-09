Woman 'forces' weird diet onto SIL, SIL says, 'you tricked me b**ch.'

When this woman feels guilty about her diet, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for "tricking" my SIL into trying my diet?"

I (28F) have been keto for the last two years. I tried it because I was always feeling bloated and crappy after eating and was struggling to lose weight.

Keto really helped with my IBS and other gastro symptoms and I've lost some weight and am keeping it off.

My brother (25M) married my SIL(24F) last year. SIL and I have always been cordial and she's a nice lady but we haven't gotten close yet.

I'm really close to my brother so I see him often and usually have lunch or dinner together at least once a week.