Woman tells friend that her open relationship is 'making her look dumb.'

When this woman is concerned for her friend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my friend that her “open relationship” is making her look dumb?"

I recently met up with a friend who called me up and told me she was struggling with depression. I hadn’t seen her in a while, so we went on a friend date to see dinner and a movie.

While we were at dinner, we were talking about our relationships. We met our partners around the same time over a year ago. She told me that she and her partner decided to have an open relationship. Although the relationship is “open” he’s sleeping with people and she’s not.