Woman tells friend that her open relationship is 'making her look dumb.'

I recently met up with a friend who called me up and told me she was struggling with depression. I hadn’t seen her in a while, so we went on a friend date to see dinner and a movie.
While we were at dinner, we were talking about our relationships. We met our partners around the same time over a year ago. She told me that she and her partner decided to have an open relationship. Although the relationship is “open” he’s sleeping with people and she’s not.
This guy is living at her house, not paying any bills and sleeping with other women? I told her that he was making her look like a plum fool, and that it might be the reason she’s feeling depressed and has low self esteem.