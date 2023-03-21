Woman is furious with ex-husband after he hires an 'inappropriate' babysitter.

When this woman is furious with her ex-husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA For completely freaking out on my ex husband because of who he let babysit our daughter?"

I (F33) have been divorced from my husband (M34) for a little over a year. It’s been rough, we were childhood best friends who thought we’d be together forever.

This might be dramatic but I’m quite frankly traumatized from the divorce which might be clouding my judgement. Anyways, I picked up our three year old daughter from his house yesterday and got some….interesting news today.

During lunch she told me that on Saturday her and daddy’s girlfriend watched Cinderella. I had no idea he was dating again but I calmly responded with, “oh? What’s her name?” And she responded with, “Miss Sheila.”