Woman is humiliated when dinner guests throw fit over 'inappropriate' salad.

When this dinner host is humiliated by her friends, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to host my friend and her sister after they threw a fit over the salad ingredients?"

That sounds really bizarre, however my friend and her sister are now both pissed off at me and calling me an asshole for "leaving them stranded".

I (30f) have a friend I have known for 10 years Natalie (28f). Natalie has an older sister Mica (37f) who works at a "high end" restaurant in our home country.

Both Natalie and Mica wanted to go on a holiday and decided to come and visit my country (I have moved about 8 years ago to the UK).