Woman is humiliated when dinner guests throw fit over 'inappropriate' salad.

Maggie Lalley
Mar 23, 2023 | 6:07 PM
When this dinner host is humiliated by her friends, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to host my friend and her sister after they threw a fit over the salad ingredients?"

That sounds really bizarre, however my friend and her sister are now both pissed off at me and calling me an asshole for "leaving them stranded".

I (30f) have a friend I have known for 10 years Natalie (28f). Natalie has an older sister Mica (37f) who works at a "high end" restaurant in our home country.

Both Natalie and Mica wanted to go on a holiday and decided to come and visit my country (I have moved about 8 years ago to the UK).

I have agreed to be their tour guide and show them around, but have told them they will have to stay in the hotel as I don't have space in my flat to have 2 guests around for 2 weeks and I didn't know Mica that well either.

