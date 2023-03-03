Woman is humiliated when friend says 'you really brought 'riff raff' to my gala?'

When this woman is weirded out by her friend's reaction, she asks Reddit:
I (F25) work in AI/tech and a lot of my friends and I from my college program and work are fortunately well off. One of my friends (F25) hosts these quarterly black-tie galas that are honestly super cool because she’s great at planning events.
She kept begging me to bring a date to her February gala, and was even sending me the social medias of a bunch of guys from college and this company we interned at. Honestly, I never really vibed with any of the guys from school because I was hyper focused on studying and I never really clicked with them.
I go to this ice cream shop near me a lot, and there’s a cute guy who runs the shop. I’ve been trying to get out of my shell a little more, so I finally asked him for his number and asked him if he would like to go to my friend’s party with me after we texted for a bit.