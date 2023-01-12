Woman 'humiliates' MIL in front of family, says, 'I had to get revenge on this woman.'

When this woman is angry at her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for humiliating MIL at a family dinner ?"

I (27f) haven't gotten along with my MIL for the better part of my relationship with my partner (27m). She has said a lot of mean things about me that are honestly just childish and cruel (I won't get into the he said she said stuff).

I've become exhausted with her, especially as I've moved into my career, moved town and am in the process of getting married/ buying a house. In the past few years shes taken to outright ignoring me, speaking over me, pretending i dont exist.