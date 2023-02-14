Woman flips out on husband when he hacks her daughter's email, hubby says, 'I had to.'

When this woman is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for flipping out at my husband for cancelling my daughter's job interview?"

My daughter "Mia" is 23 years old. She's a college graduate and recently started looking a job.

Her stepdad, my husband has been begging her to come work at his company but she refused because she said that most employees there are men, and that they make uncomfortable comment about women and they make her feel uncomfortable...

(she went tk the company many times and was feeling uncomfortable) she said that in those 30-40 minute visits she couldn't handle the negative vibe so she couldn't imagine working there 8+ hours everyday.

My husband insisted and basically gave her a "pros list" that he though is enough to make her reconsider. She still refused.