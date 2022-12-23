Aunt tells niblings her legos are off-limits, brother calls her a 'spiteful b*tch.'

When this aunt is frustrated with her brother and his kids, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not giving my niblings gifts since their dad had already stolen gifts from me?"

So I will begin by saying that I (F28) am on the spectrum. I don't really like children and I definitely do not plan on having any. I own my own house and I allow my parents to live in my basement. It is a fully developed suite not a dungeon.

I have an office in my home. I keep boxes of brand new Lego in my office. Building the kits helps me relax. Afterwards I keep the minifigs and I donate the pieces and plans to a woman's shelter so the kids have something to play with.