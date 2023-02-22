Woman won't accommodate niece's allergy, sister calls her 'a cold and selfish aunt.'

When this woman is fed up with her sister ane niece, she asks Reddit:
My daughter, Lexi, had her 8th birthday party recently. We invited some of her friends, and some family, including my brother, sister in law, and niece, Claire (6f). Claire has several allergies, gluten and dairy being the main ones.
For the party, I had pizza, chicken tenders, and sandwiches for the food. Chips, fruits and veggies for the side.
Vanilla cake for dessert. For Claire, I made gluten free and vegan Mac and cheese, bought gluten free chicken tenders from the store, and she could have the fruits and veggies and chips.
I got her a vegan and gluten free chocolate cupcake for dessert so she didn’t feel left out. At the party, Claire was upset that she couldn’t have pizza and Chick-fil-A like the rest of the kids and upset that she couldn’t have the “fancy cake”.