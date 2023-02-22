Woman bans niece from house after niece makes 'disgusting accusation.'

When this mom is annoyed with her niece, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for banning my niece from my house after she made a weird accusation?"

I (F40s) live with my husband (M40s) and our daughter Laura (F15). I have a niece, Kelly (F26). I'm quite close with my siblings and their children but in recent years I haven't seen much of Kelly as she has moved to another city that's around 3 hours away.

Kelly has been around more often with the holidays coming up, and a few days ago I hosted a family dinner and she came along.

The next day, I get a phone call from Kelly. She's furious, and tells me that Laura has apparently stolen her airpods.