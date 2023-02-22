Woman bans niece from house after niece makes 'disgusting accusation.'

When this mom is annoyed with her niece, she asks Reddit:
I (F40s) live with my husband (M40s) and our daughter Laura (F15). I have a niece, Kelly (F26). I'm quite close with my siblings and their children but in recent years I haven't seen much of Kelly as she has moved to another city that's around 3 hours away.
Kelly has been around more often with the holidays coming up, and a few days ago I hosted a family dinner and she came along.
The next day, I get a phone call from Kelly. She's furious, and tells me that Laura has apparently stolen her airpods.
I ask her what the heck she's talking about, and she said that she had her airpods in her handbag in our dining room, and that now her airpods are gone. She said that Laura was "acting suspicious" and "being guilty". I hadn't noticed anything, but there was a bit of unrelated drama going on at the dinner so I was distracted.