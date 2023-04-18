Woman eats 'too much' ice cream while WFH. Is she a glutton? Roommate says yes.

When this woman feels judged by her roommate, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for eating all four pints of Ben and Jerry's ice cream?"

I (26f) live with a roommate (26f). We don't grocery shop together, but I have no problem with it if she ever wants any of my food. In fact, sometimes I'll tell her "Hey, I got milk/ice cream/cookies/whatever - feel free to help yourself." She occasionally takes me up on this. I don't ever eat her food, aside from if we're cooking together or if she made something and directly offered it to me.