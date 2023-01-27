Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Pregnant woman gets revenge on man when he won't give up his seat to her on bus.

Pregnant woman gets revenge on man when he won't give up his seat to her on bus.

Violet Roth
Jan 27, 2023 | 8:03 PM
ADVERTISING

When this pregnant woman feels guilty about how she acted, she asks Reddit:

"AITA getting revenge on a man when he refused to remove his hand from the empty seat?"

Pretty sure I was an AH here but we'll see. So, I, f30, am 8 months pregnant. I take public transport to work daily. I'm always exhausted cause I have to work extra time to be able to afford basic necessities.

I take the bus to work everyday and often times it's packed, but I get lucky enough when decent folks volunteer their seats for me. Now I should mention that I Don use my pregnancy as an excuse to get what I want but people just offer me their places by themselves whichs kind and sweet.

Wednesday, I get on the bus like usual but this time there's one empty seat, I go to sit but i find a guy in his business attire sitting there with his hand on the empty seat (sort of like resting it?) I say excuse me and ask him to remove his hand so I could sit, but he tells me the seat was "taken".

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content