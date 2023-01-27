Pregnant woman gets revenge on man when he won't give up his seat to her on bus.

When this pregnant woman feels guilty about how she acted, she asks Reddit:
Pretty sure I was an AH here but we'll see. So, I, f30, am 8 months pregnant. I take public transport to work daily. I'm always exhausted cause I have to work extra time to be able to afford basic necessities.
I take the bus to work everyday and often times it's packed, but I get lucky enough when decent folks volunteer their seats for me. Now I should mention that I Don use my pregnancy as an excuse to get what I want but people just offer me their places by themselves whichs kind and sweet.
Wednesday, I get on the bus like usual but this time there's one empty seat, I go to sit but i find a guy in his business attire sitting there with his hand on the empty seat (sort of like resting it?) I say excuse me and ask him to remove his hand so I could sit, but he tells me the seat was "taken".