Pregnant woman gets revenge on man when he won't give up his seat to her on bus.

When this pregnant woman feels guilty about how she acted, she asks Reddit:

"AITA getting revenge on a man when he refused to remove his hand from the empty seat?"

Pretty sure I was an AH here but we'll see. So, I, f30, am 8 months pregnant. I take public transport to work daily. I'm always exhausted cause I have to work extra time to be able to afford basic necessities.

I take the bus to work everyday and often times it's packed, but I get lucky enough when decent folks volunteer their seats for me. Now I should mention that I Don use my pregnancy as an excuse to get what I want but people just offer me their places by themselves whichs kind and sweet.