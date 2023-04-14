Woman refuses to put on bra in front of teen stepson. AITA? Husband says absolutely.

When this stepmom is concerned that she was being inappropriate, she asks Reddit:

Earlier today, I (28F) wore a high neck tank top and sweat pants while lounging around the house, just watching TV and doing a puzzle on the coffee table. It's the weekend, so my 14 year old step son doesn't have school and was just in the house, doing his own thing.

We crossed paths a couple of times but weren't hanging out. Nature happened, and my nipples got hard. I know, what a horror. My husband (34M) says it was inappropriate for me not to wear a bra with a tight shirt on while his son is home. Mind you, I usually don't wear a bra. Not even in public. When I do, it's a bralette that you can still see my nipples through if they get hard, so it wouldn't have made much of a difference.