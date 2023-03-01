Woman refuses to share pictures of baby after her mom 'violates her trust.'

When this woman is upset with her parents, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to send baby pictures to my parents and denying them their grandchild?"

My husband (M35) and I (F32) have been married for five years, and I gave birth to our little girl one year ago. Having a baby was a dream come true for the two of us as we had been trying for a long time, and my parents (M61 and F55) were over the moon.

That being said, however, my parents have yet to meet 'Emma' as they live on the other side of the world and they have said that they will never come back to our home country (no particular reason, they just feel that they would rather spend their money seeing new places rather than travelling for two days to see the city they were born and raised in).