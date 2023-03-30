Woman refuses to help sister with baby on flight, sis has complete mental breakdown.

When this sis is annoyed with her sister putting pressure on her to help babysit, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not helping my sister watch my nephew during a flight delay?"

Rae(25f) and I (23f) grew up in NYC. Our parents own a vacation home. When I moved out they decided to move there permanently.

They’ve only been back once so I recently decided to visit them. Mom and Rae were talking and my plans came up. She called and asked why I didn’t tell her I was planning to go to Cali. I said it had nothing to do with her so why would I have to tell her anything.