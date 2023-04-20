Woman reports neighbor's crying baby to landlord. AITA? Neighbors say yes.

When this woman is annoyed with her neighbors, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for reporting my neighbor’s crying baby to our landlord?"

I 34F live upstairs in a duplex with my two boxer/pitty mixes. I’ve lived here for 5 years (with my ex who recently moved out). Last year my neighbors (31F, 30sM) moved in downstairs after the unit had been empty for a while. They were good neighbors until this year when they had a baby.

Apparently they had to go through ivf and had a bunch of miscarriages, she posted all about it on Facebook. I thought that was TMI but whatever. I’m only her Facebook friend because she added me. She’s made a big deal about being pregnant and it’s been annoying to see but I just ignored her.