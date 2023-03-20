Woman reveals 'the truth' about her friend's past to her unaware fiancé.

When this woman tells all and potentially regrets it, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for revealing the truth about my friend to her unaware fiance?"

10ish years ago my friend, Deb, was 17, working fast food and had a manager (38ish ?). as soon as she turned 18 he started dating her and 2 months later proposed to her.

Now, if you ask Deb she'll say she didn't understand it was dating as she hadn't dated before and her parents were hardcore addicts so she didn't have people to talk to about this. she said yes because she feared of losing her job but also just wanted to get out of her homelife.

She said she liked the feeling of having someone caring about her but she never liked her manager. (personally, I think this is just her too ashamed to admit she was going to marry a much older dude and is looking for excuses)