Woman gets revenge on snooping neighbor, family says, 'you took things too far.'

When this woman is feeling uncomfortable about her neighbor, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting revenge on my snooping neighbor?"

New to reddit, please forgive mistakes. I (337F) live alone in a pet friendly, no breed restrictions, apartment building (renting) in a US city that has significant crime. Our building has 2 on the 1st floor, 2 on the 2nd floor, 1 on the 3rd.

I live on the 3rd floor. I don't share a landing with any of my neighbors and anyone coming up to the third floor is coming there for me. We do not have a secured gate or a front door to the building.