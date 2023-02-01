Woman hosts Lord of the Rings themed dinner, 'mystery' stew makes little girl cry.

When this woman feels guilty about her dinner party, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for feeding a Lord of the Rings stew to my friends?"

My friends and I (mid-30s) like to have themed dinner parties. For example, we've had Spanish tapas potlucks; bought 'miracle fruit' (the stuff that makes sour foods taste sweet) and tried a bunch of things to see what they tasted like with the sour made sweet.

a friend did a Star Trek menu with plomeek soup (squash and beetroot soup), gagh (sesame noodles), jambalaya, romulan ale, and cellular peptide cake (peppermint cake); another friend did a The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe menu with toast a la Tumnus, fried fish and boiled potatoes, and Turkish Delight. Stuff like that.