Woman hosts Lord of the Rings themed dinner, 'mystery' stew makes little girl cry.

When this woman feels guilty about her dinner party, she asks Reddit:
My friends and I (mid-30s) like to have themed dinner parties. For example, we've had Spanish tapas potlucks; bought 'miracle fruit' (the stuff that makes sour foods taste sweet) and tried a bunch of things to see what they tasted like with the sour made sweet.
a friend did a Star Trek menu with plomeek soup (squash and beetroot soup), gagh (sesame noodles), jambalaya, romulan ale, and cellular peptide cake (peppermint cake); another friend did a The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe menu with toast a la Tumnus, fried fish and boiled potatoes, and Turkish Delight. Stuff like that.
I recently decided to host a Lord of the Rings meal, and emailed the invitation and menu to my friends: lembas (crispy flatbread with homemade jams and mustards), meat pies, vegetarian savory pies (potato and mushroom)...