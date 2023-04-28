Woman robs churchgoer of their sweater, says, 'that is my dead grandma's! GIVE IT.'

When this woman goes to great lengths to get a sweater back, she asks Reddit:
My paternal grandma who passed away made me a sweater that I love but my mom hates it to the point where she forbidden me from wearing it outside of the house. It's a brown,blue and white sweater that is uniquely design and is something that not everyone would have the taste for.
But everytime I wear the sweater I can almost feel the warmth of my grandma and it also slightly smelt like her. When I came back home from a friends house I discovered that my sweater was missing, my mom said when i asked her about it that I must've just misplaced it.
My mom is an active member of the church and the church that we go to has an outreach program there where food,lightly used and new clothes and other necessities are donated to people in need. Fast forward a week or so I go to school and this girl who's known as the quiet kid was wearing my sweater in the Cafeteria,so I Naturally go up to her and confront her.