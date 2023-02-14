Woman is shocked when BF reveals the 'real reason' he hates her reading romance novels.

When this woman is upset with her boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for reading romance novels despite it making my Boyfriend uncomfortable?"

I (29F) am a huge lover of romance novels, doesn't matter how bad or "Trashy" they are they are fun to just veg out to as they require very little focus, I do enjoy more nuanced books too but they require more focus and I don't always have the energy for that.



I've currently been binging all of Susan Trombleys books (10/10 would recommend if you like the sci-fi/fantasy romance novels).