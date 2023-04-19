Woman 'ruins' joint vacation when she greets friend, husband and kids topless. AITA?

When this woman feels embarrassed about her behavior on holiday, she asks Reddit:

Last week I (40F UK) went on holiday to Lanzarote with husband Dan and two kids (14G 10B) Independently our friends Helen and Graham were going to the same resort with their two girls (9, 7) We didn’t make any formal plans to meet but said we might arrange dinner while we were there.

One day we were on the beach by the edge of the sea, paddling and playing bat and ball. I was topless. I always go topless on holiday if local laws allow. I’ve done it since around the age of 14, my mum and sisters did too. I know it’s a contentious issue especially in the US where people can be very prudish but it’s just a totally normal non-sexual thing for me. In Europe it’s very common and there were lots of topless women on the beach that day.