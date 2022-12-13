Woman won't switch seats on flight with woman who says 'please my husband needs me.'

When this woman is conflicted about her experience on a plane, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for declining to switch seats with a woman so she could sit next to her husband on a flight?"

I (F24) was on an American Airlines flight last week. I am sitting in 18C (aisle seat) and have already boarded and put my things away. There is another person in the window seat.

A woman and her husband/boyfriend, both in their mid 30s from what I could tell, boarding the plane and she is physically helping him down the aisle as he is unable to walk on his own. I do not know why they did not do preboard with a wheelchair.

They stop right next to my seat and she asks me to move so she can help him into his seat. No problem. After he sits and we are both standing in the aisle holding up the boarding process she asks me to switch seats with her.