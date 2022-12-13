Woman won't switch seats on flight with woman who says 'please my husband needs me.'

When this woman is conflicted about her experience on a plane, she asks Reddit:
I (F24) was on an American Airlines flight last week. I am sitting in 18C (aisle seat) and have already boarded and put my things away. There is another person in the window seat.
A woman and her husband/boyfriend, both in their mid 30s from what I could tell, boarding the plane and she is physically helping him down the aisle as he is unable to walk on his own. I do not know why they did not do preboard with a wheelchair.
They stop right next to my seat and she asks me to move so she can help him into his seat. No problem. After he sits and we are both standing in the aisle holding up the boarding process she asks me to switch seats with her.
Her seat is 24B, a middle seat further back. I say no, she says he needs help getting up if he needs to use the restroom so she needs my seat. She kind of starts to beg me. It’s a 1.5 hour flight. I still say no, I paid extra for the seat upgrade and sit back down.