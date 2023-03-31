Woman refuses to share family cookbook with half sister, says, 'I have my reasons.'

When this woman is annoyed with her half sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to share my family's cookbook with my half sister?"

My (F) mom's grandma started a cookbook before she had kids, my grandma inherited it off her when grandma started having kids and then my mom got it before she had me. My mom gave it to me when she was sick (I was 7 at the time) and died soon after.

She told me to be careful with it and that it was special to our family. A couple of years after she died I learned my dad had cheated on her with his wife and that my half sister was the product of the affair and born before my parents divorce was finalized.