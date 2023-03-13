Someecards Logo
Woman calls her SIL a 'typical white woman,' after tone-def attack.

Maggie Lalley
Mar 13, 2023 | 6:53 PM
When this woman is angry with her SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for destroying my SIL's beadwork after what she said?"

I [F25] am an indigenous lesbian. I got off of my rez after years of hard work and lucky breaks and manage to have a home that I'll someday own completely.

My brother [27M] and his wife [37F] moved into my home about a year and a half ago because he fell on hard times. I've been allowing him to stay and help with bills, but just enough that I can ease some financial strain while also for him to save money.

I loved his wife until last Halloween. She, a Caucasian woman, dressed up as an "Indian" to be cute, and even my brother was appalled by it; she literally put a red handprint over her mouth, which is a symbol of the heartwrenching MMIW movement, and wore a cheap Spirit buckskin outfit with feathers and a buckskin headband.

